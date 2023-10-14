Mrunal Thakur confirms she’s single

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most happening heroines in Telugu cinema. She has been quite vocal about her personal life and many a time has openly admitted that she has had massive heartbreaks in her life.

However, in one of her latest interviews, Mrunal says that she is very much single and is not ready to mingle.

Mrunal also says that her family has been putting pressure on her to find someone but she has no time as she is busy with multiple films.

Mrunal Thakur is one of the busiest heroines in Telugu cinemas as she has three films in her kitty.