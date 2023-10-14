Live
- Agarwal Samaj Telangana will be Agrasen Maharaj birth anniversary tomorrow
- Upendra Kushwaha, supporters protest against caste survey in Patna
- Thousands of protesters join pro-Palestine rally in London
- Sitharaman calls for collective action for shared problems of IMF financial committee's member nations
- P20 summit concludes with call for need to resolve conflicts through dialogue
- Akali Dal slams decision not to honour first 'martyr' of Agniveer scheme
- Avoid getting trapped in any provocation during Durga Puja, says Mamata
- Google-backed Adda247 cuts nearly 300 jobs: Report
- Gehlot govt's social media campaign takes hit in last 15 days ahead of Assembly polls
- World Sight Day 2023: Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Advocates Vision Safety in the Workplace
Just In
Mrunal Thakur confirms she’s single
Mrunal Thakur is one of the most happening heroines in Telugu cinema.
She has been quite vocal about her personal life and many a time has openly admitted that she has had massive heartbreaks in her life.
However, in one of her latest interviews, Mrunal says that she is very much single and is not ready to mingle.
Mrunal also says that her family has been putting pressure on her to find someone but she has no time as she is busy with multiple films.
Mrunal Thakur is one of the busiest heroines in Telugu cinemas as she has three films in her kitty.
