Much needed clarity on NTR's next

Harika and Hassine creations and Sithara Entertainments banners are few of the topmost production banners in Tollywood at the moment. Trivikram Srinivas has been making back-to-back super hit movies with the production of S Radhakrishna's Harika and Hassine Creations banner.

Movies like Son Of Satyamurthy, Agnathavasi, Aravindha Sametha, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo got released under the same production banner. Sithara entertainments banner is also their partner production and the production banner is known for its medium-range movies like 'Jersey' which recently got a national award. On this note, producer Naga Vamsi talked about Jersey movie and also opened up about the upcoming movies of Pawan Kalyan and NTR.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana joined hands to come up with the remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Ayyappan koshiyum' under Sithara Entertainments banner. On the other hand, Harika and Hassine creations banner is going to do a movie with Trivikram Srinivas. Naga Vamsi has now released some interesting updates about these two films.

He claimed that 40% shoot of Pawan and Rana movie got completed and the output is too good. The movie is likely to hit theatres in August or September this year. On the other hand, he also revealed that NTR-Trivikram movie will go on roll from the last week of April or early May.