Mukesh Rishi & Brahmaji join the epic cast of ‘Kannappa’

The excitement surrounding Vishnu Manchu’s highly anticipated Pan India film, Kannappa, continues to build as the makers unveil more about the film’s captivating characters. The latest update introduces two prominent roles portrayed by Mukesh Rishi and Brahmaji.

Mukesh Rishi will play Kampadu, the formidable leader of the Bhadraganam tribe, while Brahmaji takes on the role of Gavvaraju. Both characters hail from the ancient Pulindu race and are integral to the story’s setting in the Sadashiva Hills. As hereditary servants and protectors of 'Vayulingam,' Kampadu and Gavvaraju are masters of the trident, adding a layer of intensity and intrigue to the film.

The newly released first-look poster showcases both actors in their intense and commanding roles, highlighting their dedication to their respective characters. This visual reveal promises a gripping portrayal of these pivotal figures in the epic narrative.

Kannappa explores the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa and his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. The film, which is generating significant buzz, is scheduled to hit theaters in December and will be available in all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi. With its blend of historical grandeur and spiritual depth, Kannappa is shaping up to be a major cinematic event.