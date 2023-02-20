Music Director Announces Official Production of 'Akhanda 2'

'Akhanda', an action drama film released on December 2, 2021, became the first major Telugu blockbuster after the second wave of the pandemic. The movie's climax hinted at the possibility of a sequel.

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the music director, SS Thaman, confirmed the production of the sequel titled 'Akhanda 2' through a social media post. He used two mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and shared a rousing stretch from the first movie before writing, "Trust in God. God Bless. Let's meet soon in 'Akhanda 2'."



Last year, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna had stated that the idea for 'Akhanda 2' was ready and that they would definitely do it. He had also mentioned that they had locked the idea but hadn't decided when to start the production. Balakrishna's recent work includes 'Veera Simha Reddy,' and he is currently filming an action entertainer set in Telangana with director Anil Ravipudi.

