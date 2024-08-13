My father is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan: Harish Shankar

Director Harish Shankar shared insights about his highly anticipated film, Mr. Bachchan, featuring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. In a revealing interview, Shankar discussed the film's unique blend of honesty and entertainment, its inspiration, and the integral role of music. He also highlighted the support from producer TG Vishwa Prasad and what audiences can expect from the film, set to release on August 15.

What can you tell us about the essence of Mr. Bachchan and its tagline "The Only Hope"?

The tagline reflects the hero’s role in the film. Mr. Bachchan is about heroism driven by honesty, set in North India during the 1980s. It’s inspired by true events where integrity prevailed even against the odds. We emphasize this honesty through our hero's journey, showing that even in those times, certain officers remained incorruptible despite lucrative bribes.

How does the film balance entertainment with its serious themes?

Unlike ‘Raid’, which had a more serious tone throughout, Mr. Bachchan ensures that the first half is more entertaining. We’ve incorporated elements of romance and humor to keep the mood light while retaining the film’s core seriousness. The entertainment comes naturally from the characters' honesty and their dynamic interactions.

What inspired you to use this commercial movie template?

My father, a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan, influenced my early interest in cinema. I grew up loving Telugu and Hindi films, inspired by filmmakers like Jandhyala, Bapu Ramana, and EVV. This film pays tribute to those influences while creating something fresh and engaging.

Tell us few things about Ravi Teja’s role and performance.

Ravi Teja brings a new dimension to the role. His performance is tailored to fit the character of an IT officer, balancing both seriousness and entertainment. His portrayal in the second half will offer something fresh and engaging.

What should audiences expect from Mr. Bachchan?

Expect a film that you’ll want to watch repeatedly. We believe it will attract a loyal audience, with premieres starting from the evening of August 14 and the worldwide release on August 15.