My focus on work regardless of success or failure: Sri Charan

Roshan Kanakala's debut film, 'Bubblegum,' directed by the talented Ravikant Perepu and starring Manasa Chaudhary as the female lead, has generated significant anticipation with its teaser, trailer, and songs. In a conversation, Music director Shri Charan shared insights into the film.

When asked about working on a new-age love story like 'Bubblegum,' Shri Charan expressed his enjoyment, emphasizing his inclination towards films encompassing love stories, mass elements, comedy, and humor. He acknowledged the shift in his approach, aiming to reinvent himself.

Regarding the music for the protagonist, who is a DJ, Shri Charan mentioned his familiarity with electronic music since childhood due to his interest in guitar and friends who are DJs. He emphasized the importance of lyrics and acknowledged the challenge of elevating lyrics in electronic music, highlighting the care taken in crafting appealing lyrics for the film.

Shri Charan discussed his association with director Ravikant, stating that they have known each other since school days and have previously collaborated on successful projects like 'Krishna and Leela.' He praised Ravikant's talent and highlighted the success of their previous collaborations.

Reflecting on Roshan Kanakala's working style, Shri Charan commended Roshan's dedication, humility, and talent as an actor and dancer. He appreciated Roshan's ability to express emotions effectively and was impressed with his performance in dubbing.

When asked about enjoying success, Shri Charan expressed happiness but mentioned a lack of time to savor it, emphasizing his focus on work regardless of success or failure.

Regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on real-time composers, Shri Charan acknowledged technological advancements but stressed the importance of a human touch to connect with emotions, asserting that personal connection is achievable only through human involvement.

Asked about his feelings after watching 'Bubblegum,' Shri Charan expressed satisfaction and mentioned positive feedback from others who watched the film. He highlighted Roshan's exceptional performance and the audience's enjoyment of the music, including the interval bang, climax, and songs.

Regarding potential risks from artificial intelligence in the music industry, Shri Charan emphasized the irreplaceable human touch required to convey emotions effectively.

Finally, Shri Charan disclosed his involvement in the music for the upcoming film 'Satyabhama' and mentioned that work on 'Spy 2' would commence.