"My Love…" Lyrical Video From 'World Famous Lover'

Vijay definitely knows the pulse of audience or else he wouldn't make us repeatedly hum the latest lyrical song "My Love…" again and again. What a soulful and romantic song it is… There are no words to describe this song. We just say it is one of the best ones in the recent releases.

We have directly described the beauty of the song without any introduction because the song is still making us hum it multiple times within a few minutes of its release. Without any delay, you people too have a look and soothe your eardrums…

Makes me think of all the good times :)#MyLove - https://t.co/fzcF2ShDxc#WFLonFeb14 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 20, 2020

This song shows Vijay in multiple avatars… Although all of them are lover boy ones, one song with so many ladies, it is unimaginable… Nothing looks fishy and nothing is out of revenge! Then what will be the story??? Vijay, this is why we love you to the most!!!



Vijay is seen romancing Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite amidst a few picturesque locations around the world.

This song has lyrics penned by Rahman and is sung by Sai Krishna and Ramya Behra. Music director Gopi Sunder has done his best in tuning the song. It has a couple of different tunes which made us a big fan of him.

World Famous Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav and is produced by K A Vallabha and KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner.

This unusual love story will hit the theatres on 14th February 2020 on the occasion of 'Valentine's Day'…



