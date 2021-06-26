Mystery behind Lucifer remake!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to come up with the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film, 'Lucifer'. But as this story has the Malayalam flavor in it, the actor wanted to make some changes in the script by adding some commercial elements like romance, comedy, heroine, etc.

Directors like Sujeet and VV Vinayak have already failed to impress Chiru and walked out of the project.

Mohan Raja who is now helming this project recently made some changes but has reportedly failed to impress Chiru. It seems like Mohan Raja is now working on the script with a couple of writers. The rumor came out recently that Chiranjeevi is not doing the film but the film unit condemned them.

Yet again, the speculations are doing rounds in the media that the film might not happen. However, the film unit is silent on the same.