Mythri Movie Makers announces collaboration with Ajith for ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Mythri Movie Makers, a renowned production house in the Indian film industry, has officially unveiled their latest project in association with superstar Ajith Kumar. Titled "Good Bad Ugly," the film is set to be a compelling cinematic venture helmed by director Adhik Ravichandran, with a musical score by the acclaimed Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Expressing their excitement about this collaboration, producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers stated, "It’s an honor to collaborate with the iconic star Ajith Kumar sir. Director Adhik Ravichandran’s script and narration were so riveting from the word go. We are excited to materialize a gripping and engrossing cinematic experience for the fans and film lovers."

Joining in the enthusiasm, producer Y Ravi Shankar added, "It’s a delight to team up with Ajith Kumar sir. Adhik’s directorial craftsmanship has been very much evident with his previous films, and this one has ingredients that will take him to the next level."

Director Adhik Ravichandran, overwhelmed by the opportunity, expressed, "There are priceless moments in everyone’s life and career, and this one is beyond my belief. Working with my matinee idol AK sir has been a long cherished dream and I’m emotionally overwhelmed working with him. I thank producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Ravi Shankar sir for this opportunity."

The film boasts a seasoned technical crew, bringing their expertise to one of the most anticipated projects in Indian Cinema. With filming set to commence in June 2024, "Good Bad Ugly" is slated for a Pongal release in 2025, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience.







