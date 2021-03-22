Mythri Movie Makers to go ahead with Yeleti?

Tollywood: Chandrasekhar Yeleti is undoubtedly one of the phenomenal directors in the industry. The filmmakers who came up with a gem of movies like 'Anukokunda Oka Roju', 'Aithey' etc which never failed to set the benchmarks way too high for the other filmmakers.

However, his recent outings 'Manamantha' starring Mohanlal and 'Check' starring Nithiin ended up as a disaster at the box office. After two back-to-back failures, the situation of Chandrashekhar Yeleti in the industry has become a question mark. But popular production house Mythri Movie Makers have earlier planned a movie in his direction.

But we have to wait and see if Mythri Movie Makers will go-ahead to do the project even if Chandrashekhar's market is low or will wait for a few more years months. On the other hand, the fans are also eagerly waiting for the director to make a grand comeback and do a movie with his mark.