N V Prasad bets big on cop story
Popular Telugu producer and distributor N V Prasad is planning to host a grand pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Darbar,' directed by AR Murugadoss, with superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on January 3 in Hyderabad.

Presented by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, which bankrolls huge movies, this film has Rajinikanth playing a cop and set to hit the screens on January 9 as a Sankranthi treat.

The makers have invited Rajinikanth and other crew members associated with the movie for the mega-bucks event.

The film's trailer, released recently, is creating records on the Internet.

Rajini's style and grace as a police officer are mesmerizing the audience, aver makers. The fans out there are extremely delighted that AR Murugadoss has presented the legendary actor in a superb way.

'Saar, vallaku cheppandi.. Police la daggaraku left lo ravocchu. Right lo ravocchu. Straight ga ravoddani', 'Aa choopenti?

Original ga ne villain amma!', 'I am a bad cop' -- these lines from the trailer have become a rage, aver makers.

Rajini's mannerisms, action, style and Murugadoss's making triggered expectations around the movie.

