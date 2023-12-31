Live

‘Naa Saami Ranga’ locks release date
Akkineni Nagarjuna is set to enthrall audiences with the much-anticipated mass entertainer "Naa Saami Ranga," directed by Vijay Binni. The film features Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. The makers have officially announced the release date for the film as January 14, 2023, and to mark the occasion, they have unveiled a vibrant poster. Additionally, the title song is scheduled for release at 04:05 PM on the same day.
The ensemble cast of "Naa Saami Ranga" includes notable names such as Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, Karuna Kumar, and Mahesh Achanta, among others, playing significant roles.
Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the movie features music composed by the Oscar-winning MM Keeravaani. With Nagarjuna leading the way and a talented ensemble cast, "Naa Saami Ranga" promises to deliver an entertaining cinematic experience for audiences.