‘Naa Saami Ranga’ on OTT: Nagarjuna’s Sankranthi lockbuster heads to OTT on this date

King Nagarjuna's resounding return to form with "Naa Saami Ranga" is set to continue its journey as the film makes its highly anticipated debut on the OTT platform. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a release on February 15th, the rural drama is now scheduled for its OTT premiere on February 17th, as confirmed by Hotstar under its "Coming Soon" section.

Directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, "Naa Saami Ranga" stands as the Telugu adaptation of the Malayalam film "Porinju Mariam Jose." The film's success has been instrumental in restoring Nagarjuna's charisma, especially resonating with audiences in Andhra Pradesh.

The star-studded cast, including Allari Naresh, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Raj Tharun, Nassr, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Rukshar Dhillon, played pivotal roles in bringing the rural drama to life. Srinivasa Chutturi, operating under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen, produced the film, with musical compositions by the renowned Keeravani.

Fans and cinephiles will have to exercise a bit more patience, eagerly awaiting the OTT release of "Naa Saami Ranga" on February 17th. As the film continues to gather momentum, its digital debut promises to extend the entertainment to a broader audience base, marking another milestone in the film's successful journey.