Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
‘Naa Saami Ranga’ on OTT: Nagarjuna’s Sankranthi lockbuster heads to OTT on this date
King Nagarjuna's resounding return to form with "Naa Saami Ranga" is set to continue its journey as the film makes its highly anticipated debut on the OTT platform.
King Nagarjuna's resounding return to form with "Naa Saami Ranga" is set to continue its journey as the film makes its highly anticipated debut on the OTT platform. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a release on February 15th, the rural drama is now scheduled for its OTT premiere on February 17th, as confirmed by Hotstar under its "Coming Soon" section.
Directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, "Naa Saami Ranga" stands as the Telugu adaptation of the Malayalam film "Porinju Mariam Jose." The film's success has been instrumental in restoring Nagarjuna's charisma, especially resonating with audiences in Andhra Pradesh.
The star-studded cast, including Allari Naresh, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Raj Tharun, Nassr, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Rukshar Dhillon, played pivotal roles in bringing the rural drama to life. Srinivasa Chutturi, operating under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen, produced the film, with musical compositions by the renowned Keeravani.
Fans and cinephiles will have to exercise a bit more patience, eagerly awaiting the OTT release of "Naa Saami Ranga" on February 17th. As the film continues to gather momentum, its digital debut promises to extend the entertainment to a broader audience base, marking another milestone in the film's successful journey.