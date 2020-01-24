Top
"Naa Valla Kadhe…" Song from 'Romantic' Is Just Awesome!!!

He is the man who made us think out of the box with Double Dhimaak…

Puri you are awesome man!!!

He is the man who made us utter Idiot…

He is the man who made us go Tempered…

And now, he is on with 'Romantic' making his son rule the big screens. The title itself takes away our hearts and states it is a dramatic love story with all the romance, sentiments and stunts. Akash Puri starrer Romantic has Ketika Sharma as the lead actress.

The most awaited "Naa Valla Kadhe…" break up song is here… Have a look!

This song shows off the pain of Akash and he is seen lost in the thoughts of his heroine and roaming on the beds of the ocean holding bottle. Love is ultimate and makes everyone lost on the beautiful thoughts and once it is gone away from us, the whole world seems to be lifeless…

The same thing is shown in this song which is penned by Bhaskar Bhatla and sung by Sunil Kashyap.

Romantic is being produced by Puri and Charmee under PC Connects banner.


