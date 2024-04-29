SRU alumni meet held

Warangal: Over 300 students of the SR University attended the Alumni Meet held at Nagole in Hyderabad recently. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Deepak Garg addressed attendees on the recent advancements within the university. Prof. Garg highlighted the introduction of Gamification, aimed at empowering current students to showcase their skill sets, and emphasised the various benefits available to faculty members.

G Sunil Reddy, Associate Dean of Alumni Affairs, delivered a compelling address, shedding light on the crucial role of alumni in the university’s growth framework. He elaborated on the effective involvement of alumni in university activities and outlined upcoming alumni affairs initiatives.

During the Alumni Meet, the SRU Alumni Hyderabad Chapter was also formed, along with the appointment of its office bearers, marking a significant milestone in the university’s alumni relations.

Distinguished guests including Registrar Dr R Archana Reddy, Dean of Faculty Affairs Dr V Mahesh, Dean School of Engineering Dr R Ram Deshmukh, Dean of Student Affairs Dr AVV Sudhakar, Dean of Business Management Dr N Suman, and Assistant Deans of Alumni Affairs were present.