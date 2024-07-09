Nabha Natesh triumphs over adversity with comeback

The trailer for the eagerly awaited film "Darling" was launched yesterday at a grand event, with the spotlight firmly on Nabha Natesh’s inspiring comeback. The actress, who is making her return to the silver screen after a severe accident in 2022, received high praise for her resilience and dedication.

During the event, actor Vishwak Sen commended Nabha’s determination, stating, "A lot of people would feel low when something like this happens in life, but Nabha came back strong with dedication and commitment. She is an inspiration to millions."

Director Ashwin Raam also lauded Nabha's fearless approach to her role in "Darling." He shared, "I've narrated this script to many heroines, and they feared to do a Split Personality character because Kamal Haasan garu and Vikram garu did it perfectly. Then I met Nabha. When I narrated the story, she said 'Inthena,' and that's her attitude. She blindly believed in the story and participated in workshops."

Nabha Natesh revealed that the opportunity to work on "Darling" came at a pivotal moment in her life, as she was contemplating her next steps after her recovery. "I've been preparing for this my whole life," she said, expressing her excitement about the role and her gratitude for the support she has received.

Nabha, known for her blend of glamour and strong performances, is set to impress audiences once again with her portrayal of a character with split personality disorder. Her comeback has been hailed as a testament to her strength and perseverance, qualities that resonate deeply with her fans and the film industry alike.

"Darling," directed by Ashwin Raam, promises to be a "Mad Max Marriage Entertainer," and the trailer launch has significantly heightened the anticipation surrounding the film. With Nabha Natesh's triumphant return, "Darling" is set to be a cinematic experience that celebrates both her talent and her indomitable spirit.