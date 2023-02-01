  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Naga Babu Announces Varun Tej's Marriage

Naga Babu Announces Varun Tejs Marriage
x
Highlights

Tollywood's mega-star, Varun Tej, is getting ready to tie the knot. The news was confirmed by his elder brother, Nagababu, who stated that Varun will...

Tollywood's mega-star, Varun Tej, is getting ready to tie the knot. The news was confirmed by his elder brother, Nagababu, who stated that Varun will make the official announcement himself. The identity of the bride is unknown at this time and has not been disclosed. Nagababu emphasized that he believes in giving his children the freedom to make their own choices and does not want to exert any control over their lives. Although the family is separated, they remain close. Varun Tej is currently residing on his own. Nagababu stated that despite their differences, they are all one family.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X