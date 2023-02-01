Naga Babu Announces Varun Tej's Marriage

Tollywood's mega-star, Varun Tej, is getting ready to tie the knot. The news was confirmed by his elder brother, Nagababu, who stated that Varun will make the official announcement himself. The identity of the bride is unknown at this time and has not been disclosed. Nagababu emphasized that he believes in giving his children the freedom to make their own choices and does not want to exert any control over their lives. Although the family is separated, they remain close. Varun Tej is currently residing on his own. Nagababu stated that despite their differences, they are all one family.