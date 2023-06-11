  • Menu
Naga Babu: I guided Pawan back then, but now I am emulating him

Mega Prince Varun Tej and gorgeous beauty Lavanya Tripathi got engaged yesterday and received blessings from their amicable ones.

Mega Prince Varun Tej and gorgeous beauty Lavanya Tripathigot engaged yesterday and received blessings from their amicable ones. The pictures which were shared online were admired by all the mega fans. The bewitching aspect among all is Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s presence in the ceremony, despite the actor’s hectic schedule. Naga Babu shared a picture featuring Pawan at the event and has come up with an interesting tweet.

The Mega brother felt nostalgic regarding Powerstar in the post that depicts their beautiful bond. Naga Babu wrote that when Powerstar was a child, he used to guide him in the correct way. Naga Babu added that as they grew up, Pawan Kalyan profoundly understood the right path to follow, and he himself was emulating Pawan’s footsteps. Mega fans are highly pleased with the post of the Mega brother.

