Naga Chaitanya becomes a star actor!

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni played the lead role in the new film Love Story. Sai Pallavi played the female lead. The film unit held the success meet recently in Hyderabad and Nagarjuna Akkineni attended the event as a chief guest. Nagarjuna has given a very nice compliment to Naga Chaitanya.



While talking at the event, Nagarjuna said that star and actor is different in the film industry but the director Sekhar Kammula made sure to make Chay a star actor in Telugu Cinema. Nagarjuna expressed his happiness over the same.



On the other hand, Chaitanya said that he liked working with Sekhar Kammula and wanted to continue the relationship. "Let's stay in touch," said Chay to Sekhar.



The film was released on last Friday and has performed well at the box office so far.



More details of the film will be out soon.

