Naga Chaitanya-Chandoo Mondeti film to start from Oct 20; makers in dilemma between two heroines

It is a known fact Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with Chandoo Mondeti for a rural drama. The film’s pre-production was started a few days back as Naga Chaitanya went and met the fisherman in Vizag. He plays a mass fisherman in the film. Well, the latest update is that the shooting of the film will start from the 20th of October in a grand manner. GA2 Pictures is the banner behind this film and they are producing this film on a massive scale.

The female lead is yet to be locked and the race is between Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi. Naga Chaitanya already shared screen with Sai Pallavi for the Sekhar Kammula directorial “Love Story” and if it is Keerthy, it will be the first collaboration of the “Mahanati” actress with Chaithu. We need to see which heroine will make it to the final list. The makers are holding talks with these heroines as of now. Fans want Sai Pallavi to team up with Chay once again and some feel Keerthy Suresh needs to be roped in as she will make a great pair with the “Premam” actor.