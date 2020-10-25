Naga Chaitanya Launches His 20th Movie ‘Thank You’ On The Occasion Of Dussehra

Today being the auspicious 'Dussehra' festival, most of the actors are dropping updates from their upcoming movies. Be its teaser, trailer, first look poster or announcement of their new flicks, the whole social media is filled with these updates which are creating a buzz on Twitter and Instagram.



We have already witnessed a new poster of Ravi Teja's 'Krack' and entertaining teaser of Akkineni Akhil's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' movie. Off late, even Naga Chaitanya also dropped a few pics on his Twitter space and revealed the title of his 20th movie. This flick will be helmed by Vikram K Kumar and has SS Thaman as the music director. The cinematography department will be handled by PC Sri Ram. It will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Being titled as 'Thank You', this flick has been launched today on this auspicious day. Here are the pics straight from launch ceremony…





Two people I have to thank for being a special part of my life Dilraju sir for my first film and @Vikram_K_Kumar for manam.thankful for being able to collaborate with them again and the legendary @pcsreeram sir #ThankYouTheMovie launched today.#NC20 @MusicThaman @BvsRavi pic.twitter.com/XkbRiGnVxj — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 25, 2020





In this tweet, we can witness the whole team of 'Thank You' movie posing to the cams. The first image has the director Vikram K Kumar, producer Dil Raju and other crew. The second pic has the 'Muhurtam' shot clapboard dated as 25-10-20 and the last pic also shows the whole team posing to cam with all smiles.

At present, Naga Chaitanya is busy with his upcoming movie 'Love Story'. This movie is being directed by Shekar Kammula and has Sai Pallavi as the lead actress.





Here is the new poster of the flick 'Love Story'… It shows our dear Naga Chaitanya surprising his lady love Sai Pallavi with an anklet with much love…