Naga Chaitanya Praises Allari Naresh At Ugram Teaser Launch Event

Tollywood's young actor Allari Naresh has made his space in the Telugu film industry as a comedian. He slowly proved his mettle as a lead actor and also essayed many prominent side characters. But with Vijay Kanakamedala's 'Naandhi', his career took the peak stage for the second time. Now he is lined up with intense movies and 'Ugram' is one of them. The director and lead actor dup are teaming up for the second time and thus the expectations also reached a notch higher. As promised, the makers of the Ugram movie launched the teaser a couple of hours ago in Hyderabad. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya graced the event as a special and he praised Naresh stating that 'He really proved to be an actor'…

After launching the teaser, Naga Chaitanya first paid tribute to late actor Taraka Ratna who passed away on 19th February, 2023… He started off by saying, "We need to remember Taraka Ratna garu once. I felt very bad when I heard the news of his sudden demise. My deepest condolences to his family friends, and well-wishers.'"

He also added, "Thanks to Vijay garu, Sahu garu, Naresh garu, and Harish garu for inviting me to the event. It's my pleasure to be here. Sahu garu showed me the teaser on his recently. I was amazed by the teaser. After watching it on the big screen, my excitement levels increased. I am feeling so happy because I was stunned when saw Allari Naresh garu in the first shot."

Chaitanya praised Allari Naresh by doling out, "With Naandhi, he really impressed the audience with completely a new character. I was curious to know what he would do next time. I feel this is something going to be unique. I would like to congratulate Naresh garu for an amazing teaser. He really proved to be a talented actor."

Even Chaitanya shared his bond with the filmmaker Vijay and doled out, "I spent a lot of time with Vijay after Naandhi's release. We discussed some ideas casually. We had a good travel. He succeeded in mixing commercial elements in a content-oriented film, Naandhi. I feel he can take Ugram to the next level. I hope more films come from this combination of Naresh and Vijay. I can see his efforts on the screen."

Finally, Naga Chaitanya concluded his speech by saying, "I know Sahu garu and Harish garu how they make a film without any compromise if they believe in the story. Majili is one of my best films. I never forget them for supporting the film. I congratulate Sahu garu and Harish garu for Ugram."

Well, Allari Naresh and director Vijay shared the teaser on their Twitter pages along with the makers and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Naresh also wrote, "Re-inventing myself like I have never done before…presenting to you the teaser of #Ugram https://youtu.be/6Dgrl-cjK_Y. Thank you @chay_akkineni for launching it. #NareshVijay2 @mirnaaofficial".

Going with the teaser, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

It is Naresh's 60th movie and even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped expectations. This movie is helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Well, Ugram movie is all set to lock the horns with some biggies during summer as it will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2023!