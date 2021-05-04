Naga Chaitanya to mark his debut in digital platforms

Naga Chaitanya is all set to foray into the digital platforms very soon. As per the latest reports, the actor has signed his first web project for Digital giant Amazon Prime Video.



It seems like the pre-production work of this web series is already going on. Touted to be an action thriller, the shooting of this yet-to-be-titled web series will hit the floors in July this year. Interestingly Naga Chaitanya's next film 'Thank You' director Vikram K Kumar is on board to helm Naga Chaitanya's web series as well. Pan-Indian actors like Atul Kulkarni, Radhika Apte, etc are on board to play crucial roles in this web series. On the other hand, the movie unit of Thank You recently returned back to Hyderabad from Italy and will resume the shooting in June.



Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni is also going to Mark her digital debut with the Amazon Prime series The Family Man Season 2 and now Naga Chaitanya is also going to enter the digital platforms very soon.

