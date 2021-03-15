Naga Chaitanya to shift base to Mumbai in May

Tollywood: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is currently busy working on an interesting film titled Love Story. Naga Chaitanya is also shooting for Thank You. There is a buzz that he will be seen in Bangarraju. Now, we hear that he will also mark his debut in Bollywood this year. In May, the actor will head to Mumbai to begin the shoot for the film.



Titled Lal Singh Chaddha, the film is going to be interesting in many ways. Aamir Khan plays the lead role and Kareena Kapoor plays the leading lady. Vijay Setupathi was supposed to play the role but Naga Chaitanya has replaced Vijay in the film.

The latest news is that Naga Chaitanya allocated the dates for the project in May and will join the team in May itself. Lal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Hollywood film Forest Gump. The film is scheduled for a grand release in December.