Naga Chaitanya unveils ‘Arambam’ teaser

The movie “Aarambham,” featuring Mohan Bhagath, Supritha Satyanarayan, Bhushan Kalyan, and Ravindra Vijay in pivotal roles, is being produced by Abhishek Viti under the banner of AVT Entertainment and directed by Ajay Nag V. Star hero Naga Chaitanya recently released the teaser of “Aarambham,” a film touted as a distinctive thriller.

Naga Chaitanya extended his best wishes to the movie team, praising the teaser for its intriguing elements.Naga Chaitanya said, “The ‘Aarambham’ teaser, with its blend of thriller and action elements, appeared very intriguing. It features characters with shades of grey.

The cinematography and music bring something new to the table. The teaser, uniquely edited with visuals in intercuts, narrates the story of the Ramayana in the background, making it stand out. All the best to the ‘Aarambham’ movie team.”The teaser of “Aarambham” opens with a woman narrating an unheard story, setting the stage for an epic revelation.