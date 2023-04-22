Naga Chaitanya, Venkat Prabhu fight for CSK, SRH

Naga Chaitanya's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film "Custody" is geared up for a grand release on 12th May 2023. The movie, directed by Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu has beautiful Krithi Shetty as the female lead.



The makers planned to give IPL touch to the film's promotions. A fun-filled promo in which Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu are engaged in an IPL jersey war has been unveiled. Naga Chaitanya wants Venkat Prabhu to wear SRH jersey, whereas the director wants his hero to sport a CSK jersey.

The actor and director were seen on Jio Cinema, in the CSK vs. SRH league match. Given the craze of IPL in the country, this is a good way to promote the film. Arvind Swamy plays the antagonist in Custody. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are composing the tunes.