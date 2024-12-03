Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Dhootha’ earns prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards nomination

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s debut web series Dhootha continues to garner accolades, securing a nomination for Best Original Production at the esteemed Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore. Produced by Northstar Entertainment for Amazon Prime, the supernatural thriller has emerged as a standout among formidable Indian contenders.

Helmed by acclaimed director Vikram Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar, Dhootha has won widespread praise for its compelling narrative, innovative storytelling, and top-notch production quality. By skillfully weaving suspense with supernatural themes, the series has raised the bar for Indian web content, captivating viewers with its originality and execution.

Dhootha has already made a significant mark on the awards circuit, bagging the Best Thriller/Horror Series award at the e4m Play Awards. It also swept multiple categories at the Indian Telly Streaming Awards, including Best Story, Best Action/Thriller, and Best Director, further cementing its reputation as a groundbreaking series.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards nomination highlights Northstar Entertainment’s commitment to delivering exceptional content that resonates with both domestic and international audiences. This recognition also reflects Naga Chaitanya’s successful foray into the digital space, expanding his already impressive career.

With its gripping narrative and cinematic finesse, Dhootha continues to set new benchmarks for Indian web series, showcasing the potential of homegrown talent on the global stage. Fans and creators alike await the final results of this prestigious competition.