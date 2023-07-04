Live
Naga Chaitanya’s film with Chandoo Mondeti will be made on a lavish budget!
Naga Chaitanya had mostly been doing medium budget films in his career. But that is set to change soon. There are reports that Chaitanya's next under...
Naga Chaitanya had mostly been doing medium budget films in his career. But that is set to change soon. There are reports that Chaitanya’s next under Chandoo Mondeti’s direction will be a big budget film.
It will be a big event film, say reports. This is the first time, the’premam’ actor is doing a big scale project in his career and this will naturally add more hype and anticipation on the film.
There are speculations that Chaitanya will be acting a boat driver in the film and the film is will be in the backdrop of Srikakulam. This film will be produced by Geetha Arts on a lavish scale and it will be officially announced very soon.
