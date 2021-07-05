Naga Chaitanya's next with RRR producer!

Kishore Tirumala is currently directing Sharwanand in Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. The director earlier made Nenu Sailaja, and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi. The latest reports in the Tollywood industry reveal to us that Kishore Tirumala is set to direct Naga Chaitanya in his next film.



Billed to be a romantic drama, the film will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This will be the producer's next film right after RRR.



DVV Danayya is planning to work with Naga Chaitanya for a long time and Kishore approached the producer with the right script.



On the other hand, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is currently waiting for the release of Love Story. Chay is also shooting for Vikram Kumar's Thank You and his Bollywood debut Lal Singh Chaddha.



The official announcement of this new movie will be out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.

