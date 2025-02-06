Naga Chaitanya's Tandel: A Big Step in His Acting Career

Naga Chaitanya’s new movie Tandel is creating a lot of excitement before its release.

He says it’s the biggest film of his career, with an emotional second half and a powerful ending that will leave everyone feeling moved.

The story of Tandel is based on a real-life person and was created by Vasu Garu. This allowed Naga Chaitanya to try something new and challenge himself as an actor. To make his character real, he learned the Srikakulam language and spent time with the people there to understand their way of life.

Chaitanya has a lot of faith in Geetha Arts, which produced Tandel. He believes that Geetha Arts has a strong track record of making successful movies, and because of that, he is confident that Tandel will also do really well.

In other words, he thinks the company's experience and success in the past will help make this movie a big hit too.

Tandel is a big step in the actor's career, and it promises to be a really interesting and emotional story for everyone to enjoy.