Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ starts filming in the middle of the ocean

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, acclaimed for his debut OTT series "Dhootha," is now shifting gears to the highly-anticipated movie "Thandel." Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, known for his work on "Karthikeya 2," this love-action drama has once again ignited excitement among fans. While the makers are keeping key details under wraps, they have officially announced the commencement of Thandel's first schedule in the middle of the ocean. Naga Chaitanya and the rest of the key cast are set to participate in this schedule.

Sai Pallavi takes on the female lead role in the film, with musical prowess provided by Devi Sri Prasad, and Bunny Vas producing under GA2 Pictures. The stalwart producer Allu Arvind is presenting this venture. As the project unfolds, fans are eagerly awaiting exclusive updates on "Thandel," anticipating another captivating cinematic experience led by Naga Chaitanya and the talented team behind the film.