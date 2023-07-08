Naga Shaurya gets annoyed by the questions; walks out of success meet

Live
Naga Shaurya’s “Rangabali” hit the theatres yesterday. Yukti Thareja played the female lead. The movie was written and directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti. The success meet was arranged by the team in Hyderabad.
At the event, a reporter asked Naga Shaurya why the protagonist doesn’t know the history of a famous center around which the film’s story revolves. Naga Shaurya replied that the hero is a very young and dynamic person and added that people at such an age wouldn’t be interested in delving deep into history.
Naga Shaurya said certain things shouldn’t be given too much attention. He added, “If we give too much detailing, the film’s length will be 16 hours long.” Also, there was a talk about the film’s second half, to which Shaurya said that he wanted to surprise the audience with his content. The young actor got extremely annoyed with these questions and left the success meet in rush.