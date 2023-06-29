Naga Shaurya reveals interesting news about Sreeleela

Actress Sreeleela is now the most happening actress in Tollywood. The young actress is signing back-to-back films and acting alongside top heroes like Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu. But, it is recently known that Sreeleela missed the superhit film “Chalo” which starred Naga Shaurya as the protagonist. In a recent interview, Naga Shaurya revealed that Sreeleela was supposed to act as the leading lady in “Chalo.”



Sreeleea was confirmed to play the female lead, but due to a few unknown reasons, she didn’t act in the movie. Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna made her Telugu debut with ‘Chalo” and went on to become a star heroine. Three years after the release of “Chalo,” Sreeleela made her Tollywood debut with “Pelli SandaD.”