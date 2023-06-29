Live
- Emotional Viral Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaks Down Over Earning Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours, Goes Viral
- Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
- TN government outlets sell tomatoes at Rs 60/kg
- Millions of Americans under unhealthy air quality alert due to wildfire smoke
- Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi after heavy rainfall
- KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday
- Rahul's visit to Manipur in spirit of BJY, why stop him, says Congress
- Wrestlers call on Bhim Army chief in hospital
- KCR pays tribute the noted singer Saichand, assures support to kin
- Christians in Kerala upset over no public holiday on St Thomas Day
Naga Shaurya reveals interesting news about Sreeleela
Highlights
Actress Sreeleela is now the most happening actress in Tollywood.
Actress Sreeleela is now the most happening actress in Tollywood. The young actress is signing back-to-back films and acting alongside top heroes like Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu. But, it is recently known that Sreeleela missed the superhit film “Chalo” which starred Naga Shaurya as the protagonist. In a recent interview, Naga Shaurya revealed that Sreeleela was supposed to act as the leading lady in “Chalo.”
Sreeleea was confirmed to play the female lead, but due to a few unknown reasons, she didn’t act in the movie. Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna made her Telugu debut with ‘Chalo” and went on to become a star heroine. Three years after the release of “Chalo,” Sreeleela made her Tollywood debut with “Pelli SandaD.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS