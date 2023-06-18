Naga Shaurya’s second single to be out tomorrow

Young hero Naga Shaurya will be next seen in the film “Rangabali,” which is written and directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti. Naga Shaurya plays a cheerful youngster in this commercial entertainer. The recently released teaser and the first single, “Mana Oorilo Evadra Apedhi,” garnered a good response.

The makers have now announced that the second single, “Kala Kantu Unte,” will be unveiled on June 19 at 4:05 PM. Naga Shaurya and the female lead, Yukti Thareja, strike a romantic pose in the announcement poster released.

Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Satya, Sapthagiri, and Shine Tom Chacko are playing key roles. Sudhakar Cherukuri is bankrolling Rangabali under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Pawan CH is composing the tunes. The movie is scheduled for a grand release on July 7, 2023.