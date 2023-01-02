Naga Shourya And Malavika Nair's 'Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai' First Look Poster Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya is now busy with a handful of movies. He already bagged a hit with Krishna Vrinda Vihari movie last year and now he is ready to hit the theatres with the 'Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai' movie. Malavika Nair is the lead actress of this cute love tale. Yesterday on the occasion of the New Year, he and Malavika shared a small funny video and showcased how they are eagerly awaiting for the release details of this Srinivas Avasarala directorial. The filmmaker promised them that the movie will be out this year and the updates will also be frequently released. As promised, today, he dropped the first look poster on his Twitter page and showcased a glimpse of this love tale. The lead actors shared the screen space in their second movie too.



Naga Shourya also shared the first look poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Hello World, We are finally here;) #PAPA Phalana Abhayi Phalana Ammayi".

The poster showcased Naga Shourya and Malavika in a cute pose and that too travelling in a metro. They sported modish avatars and are listening to music on the train. The first look poster of PAPA raised expectations on the movie.

This movie is directed by Srinivas Avasarala and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the shooting is wrapped up. The makers are aiming for an early summer release.

Going with details of this NS 24 movie, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.

Speaking about NS 23, this movie is being directed by Pawan and is produced under the SLV Cinemas banner.