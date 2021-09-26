Naga Shourya’s ‘Varudu Kavalenu’ in Dussehra race

Naga Shourya's upcoming movie "Varudu Kavalenu" is the most awaited movie of the season. Being selective when it comes to the movies, this "Chalo" actor always treats his fans with an interesting plot! This time, he is all set to come up with a breezy love story "Varudu Kavalenu."

Off late, the makers announced the release date of this movie and as expected it will hit the theatres for this Dussehra on 15th October, 2021. Thus, the festive season is all set to treat the audience with a bunch of movies. Naga Shourya took to his Twitter and shared a beautiful poster announcing this good news to all his fans.

In the poster, both the lead actors Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma looked classy and were in all smiles. Ritu Varma looked pretty draping a simple black-white saree while Naga Shourya looked handsome in his blue shirt and ash pants.

Naga Shourya is all set to entertain all his fans with a "Love, Fun & Emotions packed" movie. "Varudu Kavalenu" movie is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma are handling the camera work while Vishal Chandrashekhar is the music director of this love tale.

Going with the plot, Ritu Varma is a head strong woman who stays unmarried even after crossing 30. But Naga Shourya falls in love with her getting impressed with her character and eventually Ritu also starts liking Shourya. Let's see how these two will exchange the rings amid having total different attitudes. As said opposite poles attract each other, the director has picked the same formula for this love story!

Along with this movie, Naga Shourya is also having a couple of other projects like Lakshya, Police Vari Hecharika, Untitled film directed by Anish Krishna, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai in his kitty.