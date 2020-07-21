Nagarjuna aims back to back films in 2021

Tollywood: Nagarjuna Akkineni is set to come up with a series of interesting projects next year. This year, he will do Bigg Boss TV show and at the same time, will wrap up the shoot for the film Wild Dog.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to begin Bangarraju next year. At the same time, Nagarjuna will also start a film with Praveen Sattaru, under Asian Cinemas production. Also, there is another film, which is the remake of the film Raid. Initially, everyone thought that Praveen will direct the remake of Raid which is not true.

Nagarjuna is considering a couple of debut directors for the remake of the movie and he is yet to arrive at a conclusion of the same.

A final call on the same will be taken by the year-end, says the sources.