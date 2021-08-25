Nagarjuna And His Son Naga Chaitanya Team Up For Bangarraju

It will definitely be a celebration for all the fans of the Akkineni family if King Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya share the screen space! We have already witnessed it in the Manam movie which also had legendary actor Nageshwara Rao and Akhil along with Samantha in the main roles! Now, for the second time, the father and son are all set to team up for the sequel of the blockbuster movie 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'…



Nagarjuna announced this happy news to all his fans and also stated that the shooting of this movie kick-started today… Take a look!

The title poster showcased 2 bullet bikes along with the background of a beautiful village aura! Nag also shared his excitement jotting down, "So very happy to start work for #Bangarraju along with @chay_akkineni!!! We welcome @ZeeStudios in this exciting journey!!"

Along with these two ace actors, this movie also has Ramya Krishnan and newbie Krithi Shetty as the lead actresses.

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and shared it on his Twitter page…

The shooting of the Bangarraju movie kick-started today in Hyderabad. It will be directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and is being produced by Annapurna Studios in collaboration with the Zee Studios banner.

Being the sequel of the Soggade Chinni Nayana movie, it has many expectations on it. Even this movie is also being directed by Kalyan who made us witness Nag in a dual role! Being a comedy entertainer, the movie turned into an instant hit and was one of the biggest hits of Nagarjuna's career.

Let's hope that once again Nag and Chay create the same magic on the screens!