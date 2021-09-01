Nagarjuna excited about OTT debut

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the senior heroes in the film industry. The actor has recently celebrated his 62nd birthday. Interestingly, he is now trying to take up some new assignments.

As per the latest reports, Nagarjuna is planning to venture into the digital space. Going by the buzz, Nagarjuna wants to make his entry in the OTT space with an interesting web series. In a recent interview, he has confirmed the same too.

If the reports are true, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen playing a character that he has never played in his career in the past. Nagarjuna is extremely happy to take up this project as it helps him to attempt an experiment. He has not revealed any details about the project but is excited to start it.

On the other hand, his next two films are The Ghost and Bangarraju.