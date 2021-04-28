Nagarjuna fed up with experiments?

Nagarjuna's "Wild Dog" cancelled its Netflix premiere and released on April 2nd. Though, the film was critically acclaimed, collections disappointed buyers. But the makers are thrilled with the record views following its Netflix premiere last week.

For the last one month or so, Nagarjuna has been working on an action thriller under Praveen Sattaru's direction. The film's shooting has been stalled due to Covid-19 second wave. But the latest from the Tollywood grapevine is that Nag is thinking of putting the film on hold temporarily.

Apparently, Nag is in no mood to do experimental films for the moment. Wild Dog's boxoffice result must be one of the reasons for Nag's sudden decision. Adding to this, Praveen Sattaru's recent web series, Tamannaah's 11th Hour, also received a mixed response.

All said and done, clarity regarding this speculation will be out only when the situation improves and shootings resume in Tollywood.

On the other hand, Nag confirmed in a recent interview that he will kickstart "Bangarraju" in June or July. Whether he will prefer to finish "Bangarraju" first or if he will simultaneously shoot Praveen Sattaru's film remains to be seen.