Nagarjuna Registers New Lexus at RTO, Announces Akhil's Engagement and Upcoming Film 'Kubera'

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni went to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Khairatabad on Thursday to register his new car.

He came to complete the paperwork for his new Lexus car. The RTO staff made sure everything was done quickly and without any delay.

Nagarjuna gave his digital thumbprint and signature, and the registration was finished smoothly. The quick service showed that the RTO is doing a good job in helping people, even famous people like Nagarjuna.

In other news, Nagarjuna shared exciting news about his younger son, Akhil Akkineni. He announced that Akhil is now engaged to Zainab Ravdjee.

The proud father posted a picture of the happy couple holding hands on social media. Nagarjuna also said that their wedding will happen in 2025.

On the work side, Nagarjuna will soon be seen in the movie Kubera, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The movie also stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Kubera is a social drama that talks about ambition, morality, and power. The movie is set to release in December 2024 and is expected to be a big hit all over India.