Nagarjuna to turn a retired RAW officer

Tollywood: Senior hero Nagarjuna has joined hands with director Praveen Sattaru and is all set to come up with an action thriller. The shooting of the movie is currently going on high full swing in Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna who recently joined the shooting sets is now busy shooting for a spine-chilling action sequence in the movie. After wrapping up the shooting schedule, the movie unit will fly to Goa in March to complete the regular shooting of the movie. As per the latest reports, Nagarjuna is going to play the role of a retired Research And Analysis Wing RAW officer. It seems like Nagarjuna is going to appear in a never seen before kind of avatar and the expectations are high on it.

The yet-to-be-titled movie marks the first-ever collaboration of Praveen Sattaru with Nagarjuna. Billed to be a high-voltage action drama, Ankita Surendran and Gul Panag are marking their Bollywood debut with this movie.