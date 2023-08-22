Nagarjuna turns another choreographer into director!

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one actor who tries different subjects in his career. But sadly, he has not announced any film after the debacle of “The Ghost” which was directed by Praveen Sattaru. Now, the latest update is that Nag has finalized Vijay Binni, the popular choreographer as the director of his film. Previously, popular choreographer Raghava Lawrence was also launched as director by Nagarjuna.

The latest update is that Nag is filming for the announcement teaser of the film. A special set has been laid in Annapurna Studios for the same. The official announcement of the film will be made on August 28th, which will be one day before the actor’s birthday. Nagarjuna will be seen in a crazy role in this film which is the 99th film of his career. The genre and other details of the film will be revealed soon by Nagarjuna himself.