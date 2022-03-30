Nagarjuna Wraps Up The Dubai Schedule Of Praveen Sattaru’s ‘The Ghost’ Movie…

Tollywood's ever-young actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will next entertain his fans with 'The Ghost' movie… As he is known for picking the unique subjects, there are many expectations on it. A few days ago, he flew to Dubai to shoot a few action sequences with his whole team… Off late, he wrapped up this lengthy schedule and thus on this special occasion, the makers dropped a few BTS pics and treated the fans and netizens…



In this pic, Nagarjun and Sonal Chauhan looked amazing in the Interpol officer attires holding the rifles. The background having a few planes and dead bodies also raised the expectations on the movie. BA Raju also wrote, "Team #TheGHOST wrapped up a Key & An Exciting Schedule in Dubai Few High Octane Action Scenes & A Mesmerising Song was shot in this schedule".

Earlier a dark-themed poster is unveiled showing off Nagarjuna in a ghost avatar holding a blood-shed sword also created a buzz on social media.

Ghost movie is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.