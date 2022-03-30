  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nagarjuna Wraps Up The Dubai Schedule Of Praveen Sattaru's 'The Ghost' Movie…

Nagarjuna Wraps Up The Dubai Schedule Of Praveen Sattaru’s ‘The Ghost’ Movie…
x

Nagarjuna Wraps Up The Dubai Schedule Of Praveen Sattaru’s ‘The Ghost’ Movie…

Highlights

  • King Nagarjuna wrapped up his Dubai schedule of ‘The Ghost’ movie…
  • Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress in this action thriller and the lead actors are seen as the Interpol officers in the newly released poster!

Tollywood's ever-young actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will next entertain his fans with 'The Ghost' movie… As he is known for picking the unique subjects, there are many expectations on it. A few days ago, he flew to Dubai to shoot a few action sequences with his whole team… Off late, he wrapped up this lengthy schedule and thus on this special occasion, the makers dropped a few BTS pics and treated the fans and netizens…

In this pic, Nagarjun and Sonal Chauhan looked amazing in the Interpol officer attires holding the rifles. The background having a few planes and dead bodies also raised the expectations on the movie. BA Raju also wrote, "Team #TheGHOST wrapped up a Key & An Exciting Schedule in Dubai Few High Octane Action Scenes & A Mesmerising Song was shot in this schedule".

Earlier a dark-themed poster is unveiled showing off Nagarjuna in a ghost avatar holding a blood-shed sword also created a buzz on social media.

Ghost movie is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X