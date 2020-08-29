Nagarjuna's 'Wild Dog' Second Look Unveiled

Matinee Entertainment's 6th film titled 'Wild Dog', starring Akkineni Nagarjuna in the main lead. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the film's shooting is in progress and the film is 70% canned.

The team has come up with an interesting poster which is very different, wishing main lead Nagarjuna on his birthday. Nagarjuna's character is interestingly revealed as a NIA officer through the poster.

The poster also introduces team members of Wild Dog- Alia Reza from NIA agency is a filed agent, Arya Pandit from RAW is a special agent, Caleb Mathews from NIA is a field agent, Rudra Goud from NIA is a field agent and Hashwanth Manohar from NIA agency as field agent.

ACP Vijay Varma is given the name of Wild Dog, for his character streak of dealing with criminals severely. Reported to be based on true incidents, the film sees Nagarjuna essaying a different character. His look is imposing and so is the poster design.

Dia Mirza is the leading lady in the film, while Saiyami Kher will be seen in a crucial role.

This production venture of Matinee headed by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy has dialogues penned by Kiran Kumar and Shaneil Deo is overseeing cinematography.