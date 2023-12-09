'Namo' Should Become A Big Hit: Director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao at the Poster Launch Event

Audiences always love to watch entertaining films, irrespective of whether it’s a small or a big film. It has proven many times that if a film provides laughs, it will become a big hit. The upcoming film Namo is being made as a completely entertaining film in the survival comedy genre. A.Prashant is producing this movie under the banners of Sri Nethra Creations and Aarms Film Factory, with Viswant Duddumpudi and Anuroop Katari playing main lead roles and Vismaya is the playing the female lead role. Aditya Reddy Kunduru is making his debut as a director with this film. The first look poster launch of this movie was held on Saturday. Senior director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao was the chief guest for this event. After releasing the first look of this movie, he wished the film unit all the best.

While speaking at the event, Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao said, “Aditya worked as an assistant director with me. He worked very sincerely with me for two to three years. It has been eight years since he entered the industry. If you have the desire to do something and learn, opportunities will come. When I heard the title 'Namo', I thought this movie was about Narendra Modi. He told me that he named the title after the characters of the heroes- Nagesh and Mohan. I want this movie to be a big success.”

Aditya Reddy Kunduru said, “Thanks to my mentor Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao who came for us today. I learned a lot while working with him. Thanks to our hero Viswant and heroine Vismaya who accepted my story. Our movie has come out well. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. It will make you laugh comfortably all through.”

Hero Viswant Duddumpudi said, “This is a different film. Our director Aditya has written a unique story. The film was completed very quickly. Full credit should be given to our director for this movie. We may even make Namo a series. It will soon arrive in theatres. I request everyone to watch the movie.”

Anuroop Katari said, “We have launched the poster and title today. We cannot talk about the movie now. Thanks to Aditya for giving me a chance. Viswanth will be busy after this film. The tagline of this movie will go viral.”

Heroine Vismaya said, “Our movie will be full of fun elements. Viswanth acted very well. Anurup's role is good. Thanks to the film unit for lending complete support.”