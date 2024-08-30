Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's debut film to highlight Telugu culture and 1980s values

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, grandson of the legendary NTR and son of the late Shri Janakiram, is set to make his grand entry into Telugu cinema. The young actor’s debut film, written and directed by YVS Chaudhary, promises to reflect the Telugu language, culture, and Hindu values of the 1980s. Telugu actress Veena Rao will play the female lead in this highly anticipated project, which is being produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the banner "New Talent Roars @."





In a recent press meet, director YVS Chaudhary emphasized the importance of Telugu language and culture in the film. He revealed that the story is set against the backdrop of the 1980s, a period rich in Telugu heritage and values. Chaudhary expressed his deep respect for the Telugu language, highlighting its beauty and versatility.



Lyric writer Chandra Bose also shared his excitement about the project, noting that he would be crafting meaningful songs that celebrate the richness of the Telugu language. Dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of preserving Telugu language and culture through cinema.

This project aims to honor the Nandamuri legacy while celebrating the essence of Telugu heritage.