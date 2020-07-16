Nani and Naga Chaitanya for Mani Ratnam web series?

web series soon. Titled Navarasa, the web series will get streamed on a leading digital platform. As of now, there is no clarity on when it will hit the floors. But, it will have 9 episodes, with 9 directors directing each episode. Mani Ratnam is coming up with an interestingsoon. Titled, the web series will get streamed on a leading digital platform. As of now, there is no clarity on when it will hit the floors. But, it will have 9 episodes, with 9 directors directing each episode.

As per the latest buzz in the filmnagar, Suriya is going to act in the web series, and it marks his debut on OTT space. Siddharth, Aravind Swamy will act and direct in the web series. From Telugu, some of the actors are already in talks.

The reports reveal that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Nani are in talks for the web series. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same but the talks are underway for the same.