  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nani Happy About Coolie and War 2 Movie Releases

Nani Happy About Coolie and War 2 Movie Releases
x
Highlights

Actor Nani says Coolie and War 2 are special for movie fans. He praises Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, and Nagarjuna for their roles.

Actor Nani is happy that Coolie and War 2 came to theatres today.

He thinks Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will do very well in War 2. He feels Rajinikanth will act great in Coolie.

He is excited to see Nagarjuna as a bad man in a movie for the first time.

Nani says both movies are for everyone to enjoy.

Nani took to X to share his opinion on both movies released today.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick