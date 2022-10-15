Nani Launches Lyrical Video Of The Beautiful Song ‘Kammaguntadhey’ From Abhiram’s Ahimsa Movie

It is all known that the Daggubati family's young actor Abhiram is making his debut in Tollywood with director Teja's Ahimsa movie. As there are many expectations on this movie, the makers are also not leaving any point in highlighting the film. Off late, they launched the lyrical video of the beautiful single "Kammaguntadhey…" and showcased wonderful chemistry between the lead pair. Ace actor Nani launched the lyrical video and sent his best wishes to the whole team…



Nani shared the lyrical video of the "Kammaguntadhey…" song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Glad to launch the #Kammaguntadhey song from #Ahimsa @tejagaru @rppatnaik garu are a perfect combination for melodies - https://youtu.be/Hg3cDqfLp64 My best wishes to Kiran garu, Abhiram & team @boselyricist @AnandiArtsOffl @kaalabhairava7 #KeerthanaSrinivas @SureshProdns".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all awesome and being a complete classy plot the lead actors are seen enjoying their beautiful moments of love. Young singers Kaala Bhairava and Keerthana sang the song beautifully and especially the talent hunt Keerthana from Zee Saregamapa showed off her magic with this song. Especially when we speak about Chandra Bose's lyrics, they are on the next level and made us listen to a complete Telugu song! RP Patnaik's composition also best-suited for this song and turned it instantly hit on YouTube!

The movie has an ensemble cast of Abhiram, Geethika, Rajat Bedi, Sadha, Ravi Kale, Kamal Kamaraju, Manoj Tiger, Kalpalatha and Devi Prasad. This Teja's directorial is being produced by P Kiran under the Anandi Art Creations in association with Suresh Productions banner. Even the earlier released trailer showcased how Abhiram is being pulled by a few people in the deep forest. His eyes are tied up with a jute bag and he is also seen bleeding!

Being a comeback movie for Teja and the debut for Abhiram Daggubati, there are a lot of expectations on it.